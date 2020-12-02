Oregon Tech President Nagi Naganathan tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, is in quarantine and is recuperating, according to the school.
During Naganathan’s absence, Joanna Mott, provost and vice president of academic affairs, will act in his capacity.
“Dr. Nagi is in good spirits and recuperating,” said Mott. “Out of an abundance of caution, he has asked me to address his day-to-day responsibilities until he returns to the office. In turn, I am working with Oregon Tech’s senior leadership team to ensure the continuity of all Oregon Tech operations."
The university announced Wednesday that Naganathan has not been on campus since Nov. 23 and has had limited in-person contact with school officials since then. Oregon Tech said it will work with county public health officials to trace any possible contacts.