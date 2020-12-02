Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Oregon Tech President Nagi Naganathan tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, is in quarantine and is recuperating, according to the school.

During Naganathan’s absence, Joanna Mott, provost and vice president of academic affairs, will act in his capacity.

“Dr. Nagi is in good spirits and recuperating,” said Mott. “Out of an abundance of caution, he has asked me to address his day-to-day responsibilities until he returns to the office. In turn, I am working with Oregon Tech’s senior leadership team to ensure the continuity of all Oregon Tech operations."

The university announced Wednesday that Naganathan has not been on campus since Nov. 23 and has had limited in-person contact with school officials since then. Oregon Tech said it will work with county public health officials to trace any possible contacts.

