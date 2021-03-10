Oregon Tech will soon break ground on a $2.5 million renovation of its track and field facility.
The project is funded by a $1.6 million investment of state bonds and sports lottery funding, and with the help of Olympic gold medalists Dan O’Brien and Ashton Eaton, the university is launching the Bringing Home the Gold campaign to raise the remaining $900,000.
The present stadium and track are more than 40 years old, having been used for athletic events, commencements, fundraisers, concerts, and more. But due to years of deterioration, a track meet has not been held at Oregon Tech since 2013. The new track will allow the school to once again host track meets.
Helping the university with the campaign are Southern Oregon-raised athletes and Olympic gold medalists in track and field, Dan O’Brien of Klamath Falls and Ashton Eaton of La Pine.
“My Olympic dreams began in junior high at Henley,” said O’Brien. “The coaches and experiences I had encouraged me to believe that I could be one of the world’s greatest athletes. I remember coming to the Oregon Tech track when I was younger and thinking that it was one step closer to the big stage. I’m so excited to see this evolution happening in my hometown.”
Eaton said he believes that the facilities young athletes train at can impact their future goals.
“Investing in academic and athletic facilities makes students feel like they are a valuable part of a university,” said Eaton in a release. “It shows that the university is invested in them having an atmosphere that is productive to their education and endeavors."
The first phase of design is in progress and the project is expected to be completed for the start of Oregon Tech’s first track meet in spring 2022.
The renovations and expansions include the resurfacing of the track, relocation of some field events, renovation of the existing grandstand that will seat more than 700 people and include a press box, concession stand, and storage and timing room.
Renovations of existing restrooms and the purchasing of new track and field equipment will complete the project, creating a competition-level facility for both the Oregon Tech community and the broader region.
“We’re excited about having a high-quality facility for our student-athletes and all of our students, community members, and fans,” said Athletics Director, John Van Dyke. “This is a great way to extend ourselves into the Klamath Falls community, and further the reputation of our sports teams and facilities.”