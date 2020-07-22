Oregon Tech is offering free dental cleanings for children from kindergarten through sixth grade in July and August on the Oregon Institute of Technology campus at the Dental Hygiene Clinic in Semon Hall, according to a news release.
Any students accompanied by a parent or guardian that reside in the Klamath Basin may make an appointment to visit the OIT Dental Hygiene Clinic, and will receive all of their dental hygiene and preventive care free of charge including x-rays, cleaning, homeware products, and limited dental exams.
Work in the Dental Hygiene Clinic is conducted by Oregon Tech dental students under close supervision of licensed dental professionals. Appointments are available on Tuesdays from 12:30-4:30 p.m., on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon and from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 541-885-1330.