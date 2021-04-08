The Oregon Tech faculty union, the American Association of University Professors, submitted a notice of intent to strike on April 26 if no contract deal is reached by that date.
The union submitted the required 10 day notice of a strike to the Oregon Employment Relations Board on Thursday, which meant the faculty could strike as soon as April 19. Yet, the union set the date out another week to allow more time for negotiating, according to an AAUP statement.
If the faculty does strike later this month, it would be the first faculty strike at a public university in Oregon history.
The union and university administration have been negotiating a three-year faculty contract for 16 months. An impasse in negotiations was declared in March.
The Oregon Tech AAUP formed in 2018. This is the first contract the union is negotiating.
