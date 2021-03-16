The faculty senate at Oregon Tech voted Tuesday night to recommend university president Nagi Naganathan resign, citing his disregard for shared governance between administration and faculty leadership.
After months of low faculty morale and faculty claims of being left out of the senior administration’s decision making processes, the faculty senate voted on a resolution affirming that they had lost confidence in Naganathan’s leadership.
The resolution calls on Naganathan, who has been in the post for nearly four years, to resign or face a potential faculty-wide vote of no confidence.
A faculty vote of no confidence would then head to the Oregon Tech Board of Trustees, a 15 member board appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. The trustees have the power to remove Naganathan, if they choose.
A faculty senate report that accompanied the resolution cited three areas the senate found Naganathan’s leadership lacking: a disregard of policies and the editing of policies without faculty senate approval, a disregard for shared governance and irresponsible fiscal management of Oregon Tech’s resources.
Naganathan spoke at the virtual faculty senate meeting, which was attended by more than 100 people. He called the resolution “passive aggressive” and a “smear campaign.”
“It is my nature that I will not and cannot stand by quietly, just to watch a handful of people inject so much unrest and angst and jeopardize the reputation of our university,” he said.
Faculty senator Monica Breedlove told Naganathan that the faculty, staff and administrators have never been more disconnected, despite the university’s catchphrase “Oregon Tech together.”
Other faculty members expressed frustration with a lack of communication and a lack of presence by the president.
Mason Wichmann, president of the Associated Students of Oregon Institute of Technology, offered a student perspective of concern over the stability and reputation of their college, especially if the president is ousted.
