Now that fire season is over, area officials recapped the quiet season and found even fewer fires in the area to follow last year’s already mild season.
Barry Shullenberger, an interagency fire staff officer with the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said he’s, “Happy we got to breathe good fresh air this summer.”
Shullenberger said they had a “great fall prescribed fire season,” which included over 9,000 acres burned in the Boundary prescribed fire at the boundary of Carter Lake National Park in mid-September.
A tactic fire crews utilized this year for the first time since 2008 was aerial ignition. Crews dropped ping pong balls — loaded with fertilizer that start a chemical reaction — from a helicopter in a strategic line to start a fire. They did this for the boundary prescribed burn at Crater Lake Park which allowed them to accomplish the 9,000 acres burned in just two and a half days, Shullenberger said.
This fire season was shorter than usual, too, lasting just 109 days compares to the average season of 120 days. Shullenberger said this allowed them to tackle more prescribed burning this fall compared to last year when the fire season lasted into November and didn’t allow them much of a window to treat much acreage.
For SCOFMP’s region, he said there were 101 lightning-caused fires and 63 human-caused fires, which is similar to the numbers for 2018 of 105 lightning and 106 human fires. Both this year and last year saw below average numbers of fires compared to 2017 when there were 238 lightning-caused fires and 121 human-caused fires. Shullenberger called the 2017 statistics more average, with a typical year requiring about 400 responses from fire officials.
Within Klamath County, human-caused fires were down this year from 2018 with 24 this year and 42 last year. Shullenberger said he thinks landowners are being smarter about when to burn and more cautious about putting campfires out on BLM land.
The biggest fire of the season in Klamath County was the Ward Fire which was lightning-caused and burned 1,301 acres west of Keno in August.
It was a good year for the Klamath Falls Airtanker Base, he said, although a majority of the fire retardant utilized this year was flown to California. Of the 279,216 gallons of retardant flown out of Klamath Falls, 191,123 gallons were sent to California, including to fight fires in the Modoc and Tulelake areas. The fire that utilized the most Klamath Falls Airtanker Base resources was the Tucker Fire in July and August that required 123,250 gallons brought over 57 loads.
Officials attributed the decrease in fires this year to favorable weather conditions, including timely rains and fewer lightning storms, along with more public education and smarter burning.
Officials also never switched fire danger signs to “extreme” fire danger this year, although they got very close to doing so a couple of times, which Shellenberger called “very rare” and said he couldn’t remember when the last time that happened was.
Still they said the Sprague River and Chiloquin areas continue to be the regions of fire departments’ largest focus in the area, along with Keno.
In the Crater Lake National Park, there were five lightning-caused fires that burned a total of three-quarters of an acre and five human-caused fires that burned half an acre.
“It was a good year. A little slow,” Shullenberger said. “It’s helping all of us learn and get better as firefighters and fire leaders and we’ll continue to make the best choices in the future. Every year’s different.”