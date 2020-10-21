Klamath County and Wilsonart officials broke ground Wednesday on the site of a new manufacturing facility on Wesgo Drive.
The process has moved quickly, with area officials meeting with Wilsonart for the first time almost exactly a year ago. Construction is expected to be completed and the plant operational by next summer.
Wilsonart executives spoke highly of the area’s willingness to work with them and push past the red tape they encountered elsewhere.
“Some places you go, you hear nothing but stop signs,” said Terry Walsh, Wlisonart Vice President of Operations. “Here, we heard a lot of things about how we can make that work and how we can do it the right way together.”
Klamath County Economic Development Association officials spoke of the excitement of getting this project moving and the hope that Wilsonart’s development will encourage other businesses to choose Klamath, too.
“I think that one sets up the next, and in a lot of ways, it can be the spark that really creates that ripple effect that we talk about all the time for new development to take place subsequently,” Andrew Stork said.
Wilsonart Engineered Services, based in Temple, Tex., manufactures and distributes materials used in furniture, office spaces, countertops and more. The Klamath Falls facility will include a quick-cycle press used to create thermally-fused laminate for cabinet doors, panels and edge band in different designs and textures.
State Rep. E Werner Reschke also attended Wednesday’s event and spoke about making good on promises.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said he has not seen a company fit so well with the area like Wilsonart has.
“As long as I've been in office, we've been looking for all kinds of development, but we've never had one that checks every box, literally every box that we're looking for. And Wilsonart does that,” DeGroot said. “This is really something that we can build on.”
The $20 million, 95,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 50 family-wage jobs.