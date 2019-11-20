TIGARD — Oregon’s state employee pension fund is invested in an Israeli company whose smartphone spyware has been used against dissidents, human rights defenders and journalists by repressive regimes. It’s also invested in two prison companies that run immigrant detention facilities, even though Oregon pioneered statewide sanctuary status.
Investors around the globe are increasingly incorporating social values like climate change and human rights in deciding where to put their money. Asset managers in the United States consider such criteria across $11.6 trillion in assets, representing roughly $1 out of every $4 under professional management, according to a 2018 survey by the U.S. Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment.
Oregon’s situation shows the practice remains aspirational in even some liberal states, while others have made strides.
A new initiative in New York, for instance, allows its state employee pension plan, with $210 billion in assets, to divest from coal and other sectors with climate considerations. New York also decided in July to sell nearly $10 million in pension investments in GEO Group and CoreCivic, two prison companies that operate immigrant detention facilities in California, Florida, Texas and New Mexico.
GEO Group and Core Civic also were among 217 companies that California pension fund managers removed from an index fund as they sought to mitigate risks, fund spokeswoman Megan White said in an email.
But $2 million in Oregon’s pension fund remains invested in the two companies as part of an index fund, according to the Oregon State Treasury.
State evaluation
“Does this mean (we) are insensitive to and/or unconcerned with the various social and political challenges? No,” Treasurer Tobias Read’s office said in a statement.
Read’s staffers insisted only the index provider can determine what’s added or dropped from the index and that if Oregon officials intervene, the pension fund would incur costs that violate the “paramount objective” of making money.
Some residents, including Portland attorney Pamela Quinlan, have advocated for divestment. Quinlan wrote to Read on Oct. 30, saying nothing prevents officials from shedding the prison stocks.
“I feel that owning these stocks is an insult to many Oregonians, and an insult to our values as Oregonians,” she said in a telephone interview.
Quinlan also warned Read that if one of the several top Democratic presidential candidates who want to eliminate private prisons wins the White House, the stocks could become worthless. The Obama administration ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons to phase out private prisons in 2016, but the Trump administration reversed that decision.
Meanwhile, Oregon’s pension fund has a $233 million investment in Novalpina Capital that, along with partners, recently bought a majority share of NSO Group, the Israeli spyware company.
This year, Novalpina Capital became the focus of controversy when it and the founders of NSO Group acquired a majority stake in the company from another private equity firm, Francisco Partners, that the Oregon pension fund had previously invested in.
Amnesty International and other rights groups wrote to Novalpina Capital, saying NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, which can steal data from smartphones and turn them into eavesdropping devices, targeted at least 24 human rights defenders, journalists and parliamentarians in Mexico; an Amnesty International employee; and a human rights campaigner in the United Arab Emirates.
The spyware also was implicated in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year. NSO Group has said the allegations are unfounded.
Last month, Facebook sued NSO Group for allegedly targeting some 1,400 users of its encrypted messaging service WhatsApp.
It’s unclear whether Novalpina’s founders already intended to invest in NSO Group when they came to Oregon. Novalpina did not respond to a request for comment.
Private equity has tended to do better for Oregon in the long run, with 14% returns over 10 years compared with 9% for public equity, treasury documents show. About 22% of Oregon’s pension fund is invested in private equity, and 33% in public.
“The story about private assets is, you have one moment of leverage: before you invest,” Adams told The Associated Press. “And so, the challenge in such a big program is exerting influence before we invest. We’re not monkeying around in the day-to-day operations of our private equity partners.”
She said the investment council is moving toward stronger environmental, social and governance standards, known as ESG, and noted the treasury last year hired a staffer to focus on it. But she acknowledged the state has catching up to do.
“I would say that we’re late to the party, frankly,” Rukaiyah Adams, chairwoman of the Oregon Investment Council said.