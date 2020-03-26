The proposed sale of the Eternal Hills cemetery is off after the court-appointed trustee for the property on Tuesday withdrew the offer from Highlands, LLC to purchase the cemetery for $250,000.
The sale was controversial from the moment it was filed due to suspicions that Highlands was a puppet business for the previous owner of the cemetery, Robert Gordon, who was forced into involuntary bankruptcy proceedings over the property beginning in September of 2017. Highlands was registered in Oregon Feb. 4 to Rees Powell, but the court acknowledged in the intent to sell filing that Gordon’s relationship to Highlands and Powell was unclear as Gordon had a stake in the business as recently as January of this year.
A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday to extend the originally 21-day objection period so that the Oregon Cemetery and Mortuary Board could have more time to interview Highlands’s Chief Financial Officer Darcy Randolph, who is Gordon’s wife. With the withdraw of the sale, the hearing has been canceled.
Klamath Falls community members rallied together to oppose the sale at the thought that Gordon might be taking over the cemetery that fell into disrepair and has been a host to vandalism.
In addition to 10 written objections filed with the court, community organizers Shelly Ayers and Michelle Jackson sent the court a list of 144 names of people who responded to their Facebook calls for people who oppose any sale involving Gordon.
The letter Jackson sent to the court with the 144 names states, “As this long battle lingered on, we were so happy to see the cemetery go up for sale. I can only tell you our spirits were crushed with the news that Highlands LLC was the potential buyer.”
“We have no proof yet, that Reese Powell, and Robert Gordon are in effect conspiring together in this sale,” the letter states. “But seeing the history of them working together, seeing the current conditions of Eternal Hills should be all the proof anyone needs.”
“At one time, a number of years ago, this was a premier piece of property that was developed into a beautiful sanctuary and resting place for the loved ones of many families in the Klamath County area. Sadly over the last 3 + years, we have watched this beautiful final resting place of our families and friends disintegrate before us.”
In a Wednesday letter from Gordon to the court, Gordon reaffirms his previous testimony that he is not involved in Highlands LLC and claims that he sold the business to Powell at the first of this year. He states, “Both Robert Alan Gordon Sr. and the affiliates will not in the future have any influence over Highlands LLC.”
The cemetery will remain on the market and for sale to potential buyers. Realtor for the property Mark Ahalt said Wednesday, “I remain optimistic.”