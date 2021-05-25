Bend Firefighter/Paramedic Jared Hopper was off-duty Friday morning and on his way to his second job when he saw heavy smoke billowing out of a house in Prineville.
Hopper noted the smoke and a distressed neighbor and stopped to find out what was happening. The neighbor said there was a disabled woman who lived in the home on Mariposa Ave. The 28-year old firefighter, who has worked with Bend Fire Department for three years, ran into the smoke-filled home. Inside the home, Hopper found a woman with a broken foot and lifted her into her wheelchair. Hopper made his way out of the smoke-filled home before the home became uninhabitable. After pushing her across the street Hopper made sure the woman was okay and didn’t need medical treatment for smoke inhalation.
“It’s a pretty humbling moment, honestly,” Hopper said Saturday. “Looking back at it, it seems like a blur.”
Crook County Fire & Rescue and Prineville Police responded around 10 a.m. to the fire, which was contained to the garage.
Hopper gives credit to the neighbor, who was the first on scene and called 911. The neighbor went into the house and closed all the doors to the garage, which helped keep the fire mostly isolated to the garage, Hopper said.
“The guy who flagged me down, he’s the one who really made a lot of the heroic efforts,” Hopper said. “If he wouldn’t have done that, I don’t think the outcome would have been the same. She didn’t have much more time before the whole house was full of smoke, the timing just happened to be perfect.”