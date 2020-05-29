Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will host a virtual open house, June 1-15, showcasing planned improvements to Brett Way, according to a news release.
This project will construct safety improvements at the intersection of OR-140 and Homedale Road. When Brett Way is extended and Summers Lane is closed, the OR-140 and Homedale Road intersection will see an increase in traffic volume. A roundabout will be installed at the intersection of OR-140 and Homedale Road to facilitate this increase in traffic through a safe and controlled intersection.
The new extension of Brett Way will consist of two 12-foot travel lanes and two 5-foot shoulders. This project will also construct a new rail crossing and close the existing crossing on Summers Lane. The new crossing will include actuated grates, a feature that is missing from the Summers Lane Crossing. Once Brett Way is constructed, Summers Lane will be closed on both sides of the railroad tracks.
Buses are required by law to stop at railroad crossings. The existing rail crossings on OR-140 causes buses to stop in the travel lanes. The project will install a bus pullout lane for each direction of travel and install new railroad crossing arms to cross all lanes of travel. The bus pullout will improve safety and traffic flow by decreasing back-ups and improving capacity of the highway.
The current configuration of Summers Lane and Brett Way poses serious safety concerns. Between January 1, 2002 and April 30, 2011 there have been 24 crashes, 28 injuries and 1 fatality at the intersection of Summers Lane and OR-140. Extending Brett Way would allow the elimination of through traffic on Summers Lane, and encourage traffic to cross OR-140 at the new roundabout. Extending Brett Way will also open new opportunities for development for the city by allowing for more traffic capacity and better connectivity.
Improvements are also needed at the intersection of Homedale Road and OR-140. This intersection has a high crash rate and with planned extension of Brett Way, will see increases in traffic volumes further compounding safety issues. Improvements are necessary to address these safety issues and aid in the overall functionality of the transportation system.
The project’s budget is estimated at $11.6 million.
Starting on Monday, June 1, the open house will have details about project need and components, an explanation of impacts to traffic during construction, and also a place to submit comments or questions. The online open house web page can be viewed at openhouse.oregondot.org and selecting “OR 140 and Brett Way Improvements” from the projects listed.