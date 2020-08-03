The Oregon Department of Transportation invests in Oregon’s future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located in ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.
Klamath County
Lake Ewauna Trail: Klamath Ave., Spring St., City of Klamath Falls) – Project cleanup work on trail. No delay expected.
OR39: Klamath Falls/Lakeview Jct., (Klamath Falls-Malin Highway, MP 0.12-6.28). – Shoulder, guard rail, and cleanup work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays.
US395: Cogswell Creek & Crooked Creek Culverts Project, (Freemont Highway MP130.40-MP152.26) – Culvert and excavation work is scheduled for Monday through Friday. A temporary traffic signal has been installed for the work zone. Expect minor delays.
Jefferson County
US 97: Willowdale-Madras, (MP 75.14-MP 91.58) High Desert Aggregate and Paving will perform guardrail work during daytime hours throughout the work zone utilizing single lane closures with flaggers. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible. The contractor will resume paving operations during nighttime hours between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. Single lane closures controlled by flaggers and automated flaggers will occur during paving operations with delays of up to 20 minutes possible.