SALEM – Artists are invited to compete in one or all three of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) 2021 stamp art competitions, according to a news release.
The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award. A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species, and general appeal. All qualifying submissions are displayed for public viewing at ODFW’s annual November art show. Collector’s stamps, art prints and other promotional materials are produced from first place artwork. Proceeds from product sales are used habitat improvement, research surveys, and conservation projects.
The three competitions are designated by a Habitat Conservation Stamp, Upland Game Bird Stamp, and Waterfowl Stamp. The Habitat Conservation contest must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat. The Upland Game Bird contest must feature the spruce grouse in its natural habitat setting. Waterfowl Stamp contest entries must feature Western Canada goose, surf scoter, cinnamon teal, or snow goose in its natural habitat setting.
Entries can be delivered or shipped to ODFW headquarters between Friday, Aug. 28 and Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR 97302. Interested artists are encouraged to visit www.dfw.state.or.us/stamp_contest/index.asp for more information on the contests and to view entries from previous years.