ODFW is looking for people with an interest in hunting, wildlife conservation and land management to serve on the Access and Habitat Program’s statewide board and regional councils, according to a news release.
Volunteers in these positions meet several times a year to consider funding projects that open private land to hunting access or improve wildlife habitat for game animals.
ODFW is seeking applicants for Statewide Hunter Representative, with applications due by April 24. Statewide board members are appointed to four-year terms by the Fish and Wildlife Commission. They meet four times each year in various communities throughout the state to review project funding applications, hear public testimony and act as liaisons between the program and the public. The Board is made up of seven volunteers — three landowner representatives, three hunter representatives, and the Chair — who review and recommend wildlife habitat improvement and hunting access projects to the Commission.
Regional Council positions are open until filled. Applicants for the regional positions should live or work in the regions with vacancies: Northwest Region, Deschutes/Klamath, and Malheur. Duties of the position including participation in up to four public meetings each year in various communities in their region to review A&H project proposals and conduct other council business.
The A&H Program is funded by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses and the sale of deer and elk raffle entries and auction tags. The program has opened millions of acres of private land to hunting. Find A&H properties available to hunt at http://oregonhuntingmap.com/.
Find application materials at www.dfw.state.or.us/lands/AH/get_involved.asp.