The Williamson River boat ramp at Chiloquin reopened to the public Oct. 17 after improvements to the site were completed.
The construction project removed the outdated, inoperable and unsafe boat slide and replaced it with a concrete boat ramp, as well as a new ADA vault toilet restroom and ADA accessible parking lot. Due to site limitations and minimizing construction impacts, the new boat ramp is steeper than usual and includes a wheel stop to help prevent users from backing into the river.
The improvements were completed in partnership with Klamath Tribes and funded with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services Sport Fish Restoration funds along with an Oregon State Marine Board facility grant.
This facility is day-use only and intended for drift boat and small watercraft use. Users are asked to use extra caution when launching or retrieving boats at this site.
Catch and release rainbow trout fishing is open thru Oct. 31 on this section of the Williamson River.
Call the Klamath ODFW office (541) 883-5732 for more information.