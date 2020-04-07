Oregon Department of Fish and Wildife (ODFW) is cancelling its outdoor education events through May 31—including hunter education classes, outdoor workshops and family fishing events—due to the continuing statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to an ODFW news release.
ODFW is taking these steps to protect participants, volunteers, staff and others. Additionally, closures of schools and other facilities may impact the ability to hold these events.
Refunds to participants will be processed automatically for any paid classes or workshops.