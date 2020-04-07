Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildife (ODFW) is cancelling its outdoor education events through May 31—including hunter education classes, outdoor workshops and family fishing events—due to the continuing statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to an ODFW news release.

ODFW is taking these steps to protect participants, volunteers, staff and others. Additionally, closures of schools and other facilities may impact the ability to hold these events.

Refunds to participants will be processed automatically for any paid classes or workshops.

