A public hearing will be held by Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) at the Walker Range office on Thursday, April 23 at 1:30 p.m. to collect public comments about the proposed budget for the forest protection district, according to a news release.
ODF is seeking suggestions, advice, objections and comments from the public regarding the proposed budget for the forest protection district. A copy of the tentative budget for the Forest Protection District may be inspected during normal business hours.
The Walker Range Office is located at 135393 Hwy 97 in Crescent. Individuals with disabilities requiring special arrangements should contact R.D. Buell at 541-433-2451 at least two working days prior to the scheduled hearing.