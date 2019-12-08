Marriage licenses were issued in October by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office to the following couples:
Jerry Lynn Adams, 52, and Karrie Ruthann Fowler, 35, both Klamath Falls.
Ariel Antonio Barragan, 19, Klamath Falls, and Beatriz Serrato, 21, Malin.
Kristopher Daniel Salas, 30, and Valerie Lynn Beal, 35, both Klamath Falls.
Savanah Elise Potter, 25, and Matthew John Paul Longan, 28, both Klamath Falls.
Nicholas Shipler, 36, and Rhianne Michelle Pickett, 23, both Bonanza.
Heidi Katlyn Hoy, 22, and Tyler James Schuening, 22, both Klamath Falls.
Sarissa Ariana Kimbol, 25, and Cain Richard Rubidoux, 24, both Chiloquin.
Joylynn Nichole Ferris, 33, and Scott Michael Heinrich, 35, both Klamath Falls.
Ruby Karina Ayala, 24, and Rhett William Schneider, 23, both Klamath Falls.
Alejandro Perez Aguilar Sr., 38, and Ana Silvia Zavala Castellanos, 36, both Tulelake.
Derek J. Larman, 29, and Carissa Joanne Morris, 25, both Klamath Falls.
Brielle Morgan Winters, 18, Klamath Falls, and Edgar Uriel Lujano, 21, Newell.
Danae Lynn Mitzel, 28, and Jason Omar Torres, 30, both Klamath Falls.
Tiffany Nicole Hess, 33, and Samuel David Pergande, 37, both Klamath Falls.
April Juana Trujillo, 26, and Abundio Ortiz Banderas, 21, both Klamath Falls.
Jordan Maurice Bercot, 29, and Casandra Lucia Lee-Langley, 25, both Klamath Falls.
Amy Palasan Daisog Jr., 19, Andrew Michael Pierce, 19, both Klamath Falls.
Luis Valdez Ibarra, 25, and Yeimi Daniella Montanor, 23, both Klamath Falls.
Luis Fernando Canela Segura Jr., 35 and Selina Carmen Noriega, 30, both Klamath Falls.
Jessica Marie Erickson, 34, and Kota Natsaho Mitchell, 42, both Klamath Falls.
Leslie Stephanie Jemmett, 57, and Rowan Charles Noble, 60, both Klamath Falls.
Ryan Douglas Newland, 26, and Kayla Cheyene Garner, 21, both Klamath Falls.
Nathan Ross Fraser, 34, and Shalyn Nichole Wyatt, 32, both Klamath Falls.
Gary Gene McClurg, 44, and Lane Catherine Anderson, 34, both Klamath Falls.
Samantha Rae Weaver, 36, and Shawn Michael Johnson, 45, both Klamath Falls.
Jessica Katherine Acosta, 28, and Jesse Daniel Brown, 34, both Keno.
Marilyn Joyce Baron, 53, and Chirstopher Dean Toepfer, 57, both Klamath Falls.
Steffany Jean Dukes, 21, and Trenton Dale Bennett-Depew, 24, both Klamath Falls.
Benjamin Vernon Hight, 44, Warren, N.H., and Julie Lyn Day, 47, Klamath Falls.
Kirsten Marie Tubbe, 28, and Devin Tyler Guenther, 27, both Klamath Falls.
Sarah Leann Crist, 19, Florence, Ore., and Albert Lee Maas II, 19, Klamath Falls.