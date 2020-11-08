Marriage licenses were issued in October by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office to the following couples:
James Yates, 58, and Stephanie Lewis, 41
Daniel Coaty, 68, and Carol Hammond, 62
Eli Grammer, 20, and Marissa Kinzie, 30
Andrew Moreno, 23, and Kasey Kessler, 30
Tevyn Mercer, 28, and Laura Holtsnider, 26
Fred Kelly, 59, and Lucinda Martin, 59
Christopher Albert-Escuin, 39, and Danyl Mattox, 43
Timothy Ross, 28, and Sandra Davidson, 3-
William Tabor, 21, and Shelbie Weiser, 25
Garrett Hoggarth, 28, and Sandra Howe, 23
Zephlin Henson, 31, and Shelby Huckleberry, 28
Ratu Rusiate Bolavucu Koroirabuli, 31, and Arielle Stockbridge, 28
German Garcia, 39, and Daliana Murga, 39
Jason Lee II, 31, and Cassie Leeper, 29
Nicholas Herrera, 19, and Savannah Benjamins, 20
William Briones, 44, and Hannah Heaton, 28
Carl Maietto, 73, and Virginia Reed, 70
Joseph Saxon, 26, and Marissa Henslee, 27
Johnathan Gay, 31, and Melissa Ballinger, 40
Michael Paxton, 29, and Kaelee Eddlemon, 25
Carlos Puente-Castellanos, 34, and Elizabeth Mendez-Cisneros, 27
David Hovey, 42, and Krista Sanchez, 42
Travis Underwood, 32, and Dulce De Dios Santillian, 26
Benjamin Keady, 30, and Lauryn Beiler, 30
Justin Jannicelli, 40, and Kailey Neatthamer, 31
Maxwell Buchan, 24, and Kassidy Coker, 21
Jimmy Jackson, Sr., 30, and Samantha Siems, 31
Dennis Drake, 71, and Melissa Dreyer, 52
Brahadeesh Selvaraj, 31, and Hannah Golay, 27
Patrick Walsh, 54, and Kristine Harrington, 53
Jason Shores, 46, and Heather Dean-Breatt, 47
Joseph Gary, 42, and Rachelle Canaday, 53
Gary Mauro, 27, and Krystal Cady-Ricker, 26
Steven Phillips, 36, and Kaddee Mueller, 28
Roy Gienger, 66, and Donna Haskins, 69
Sebastian Coburn, 24, and Deanna Ludke, 25
Tanner Jones, 23, and Summer Harlan, 35
Neal Genge, 53, and Teena Estep, 55
Fernando Nanni, 41, and Brittney Rice, 38
Gerald Watkins, 62, and Kailie Watkins, 20
Lisa Pritchard, 50, and Victoria Yates, 49