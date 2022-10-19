Bahai of Klamath Falls
Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Regular mass at 10:30 a.m., Sunday. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m. evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, service at 10 a.m. Location: 310 S. Chiloquin Road
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Phone number is 541-884-1653. Location: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays at 6630 Alva Ave., and at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin St. Visitors welcome.
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us Sunday mornings, in person or online at our YouTube channel through our website, kfnazarene.org at 10:45 a.m. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive.
Combine
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Road.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Location: 2205 Wantland Ave.
Crossover
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. service on Sundays, at Rachel’s School of Dance. For information, call 541-891-0477. Location: 638 Klamath Ave.
Evergreen Baptist
Fellowship
Sunday, Oct. 23 we continue the Gospel of John series at 10:45 a.m. with the message “The Good Shepherd II” from John 10:19-30. Open and interactive Bible study will be at 9:45 a.m. We welcome all to come worship with us. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244 for more information. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian
We invite everyone to join us for our 10 a.m. Sunday service, titled “Love Beyond the World,” from scripture John 17:20-26. Sermons can be attended in-person or live, on klamathfpc.com. Location: 601 Pine St.
First United Methodist
On Sunday, Oct. 23, at 10:30 a.m., Ken Usher’s sermon will be “Humility,” from Luke 18:9-14. Services are in-person or streamed live at www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC. All are welcome. Location: 230 N. 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont St.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
Call 541-883-2200 for more information. Regular Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran
Sunday, worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Sunday school and social hour in between services; Quilting group at noon. Monday, youth/confirmation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, choir practice at 6 p.m. Thursday, adult Bible study at 3 p.m. Special events, food bank collections, Quota club pajama drive, Lutheran community services diaper drive. For questions, call 541-884-6414 Location: 2314 Homedale Road
Keno Christian Church
Location: 15210 Riveredge Road, Keno
Klamath Falls Friends Church (Quaker)
On Sundays at 10 a.m., we will hold a semi-programmed worship meeting in person or via Zoom. Visitors are welcome. For Zoom link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service Sunday. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 S. 6th St.
Klamath Lutheran
Welcome to worship at Klamath Lutheran Church on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Visit klamathlutheran.org for access code to zoom services. Location: 1175 Crescent Ave.
Last Days Harvest
Ministries
Services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
Merrill Presbyterian
Pastor Liz Arakelian’s sermon will be “From the Inside Out.” Scripture is Daniel 12:1-4; Revelation 3:1-6.and Sunday school is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, there will be a potluck at 6 p.m., followed by Revelation Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Women’s Bible study on Jonah is Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Trunk or Treat will be Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at church. Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill.
Mt. Laki Community
Presbyterian
10 a.m. service Sunday. Charles Charles will provide the music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
New Life Christian
Services at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Coffee and refreshments before. Recently moved to 10th St. and Main St. in downtown Klamath Falls, across street from Leap of Taste. “Little Sprouts” ministry includes children’s stories, activities. Pastor Clayton will preach on Matthew.
Nile Street Church of Christ
On Sundays, we offer Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for all ages; 11 a.m. worship service with Neal Pace; and a 3 p.m. afternoon service. Wednesdays, at 10 a.m., ladies Bible study; 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for info. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial
Evangelical
Presbyterian
Sunday, Oct. 23, at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Aaron Beaty’s sermon will be “Instructions to the Church III” from I Timothy 5:17-20. Adult study group at 9 a.m. with study of II Samuel. Peace ringers hand bell choir will offer special music. A time of fellowship follows the services. Women’s study group is Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Peace Memorial EPC will host a table at the Pregnancy Hope Center Dessert Fundraiser, Oct. 27. Two seats still available. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic
Regular services: Masses on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays through Fridays, at 8 a.m. Saturdays, at 4:30 p.m. (with Confession from 3 to 4 p.m.) and Sundays, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
Seventh-Day Adventist
Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m., the worship message will be “Why did they do that?” Adult and children’s Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals will be available and community service will distribute personal care products and cleaning supplies Monday at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Sabbath service also live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Augustine Catholic Location: 905 E. Front St., Merrill
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Location: 1211 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Location: 4880 Bristol Ave.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Join us Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. in person or via Zoom. Service will be lead by Michelle who will discuss Courage and how it relates to UU values. Before service, there will be discussion at 10 a.m. Sunday’s topic will be “Spiritual ritual: How do you define/practice it?” For information about church and services, visit uufkc.com. For Zoom link, email klamathuu@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Westside Community Church
Regularly scheduled Sunday services begin at 5:05 p.m. For more information, please call John Culver at 503-260-8746. Location: 6601 Tingley Lane