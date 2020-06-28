The Earl and Jane Ferguson Scholarship Fund of Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) has awarded scholarships to five Klamath County students to support their academic and career goals, according to a news release.
Since the Earl and Jane Ferguson Scholarship Fund awarded its first scholarships in 1999, the fund has awarded more than $80,000 to Klamath County students, including $5,000 awarded for the 2020-2021 school year.
Nicholas Ambrose, graduating from Mazama High School, participated in community service with Future Business Leaders of America, earned first aid and CPR certifications, attended an international health occupations conference and volunteered to support environmental education field trips for local primary school students. Nicholas will attend the University of South Carolina to major in pharmaceutical sciences, with the goal of becoming a clinical pharmacist.
Isaac Bailey, graduating from New Horizon Christian School, engaged in volunteer work with the homeless and children, served as photographer on a missionary trip to Uganda, placed in track and field and ran in the cross-country team. Isaac plans to attend Oregon Institute of Technology with a major in computer science and aims to work in information technology.
Madison Hartman, graduating from Lost River Jr./Sr. High School, was class president, a National Honor Society member, participated in Future Business Leaders of America and played softball and volleyball. Madison, the first in the family to attend college, will study radiation therapy at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Nevada, for a career as a radiation therapist.
Cassidy Byrne, graduating from Bonanza High School, served as student body president, performed community service, participated in Future Business Leaders of America and Future Farmers of America, placed in robotics competitions, sang in school choir, and ran varsity cross country. Cassidy will attend University of Oregon and pursue a bachelor’s degree in product design with the goal of helping others.
Stephanie Zacharias, graduating from Lost River Jr./Sr. High School, was an officer in Future Business Leaders of America, played soccer, and performed hours of numerous community service. Stephanie will attend Oregon Institute of Technology and pursue a bachelor’s degree in sonography for a career as an ultrasound technician.
Each student overcame adversity to excel in school. With the scholarship awards they will be positioned to succeed in higher education.
“The students will work for their education if given the opportunity to get started,” Jane Ferguson said. Earl Ferguson added, “My family had needs when I was growing up, and the community helped us. Jane and I felt that if we were ever in a position to pay the community back, helping those less fortunate, we would.”
OCF awards approximately 50 scholarships each year to Klamath County students, for a total of more than $600,000 in awards during the past five years. Since 2008, OCF has awarded nearly 4,000 scholarships in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lake Counties for a total of more than $10 million to students pursuing higher education.
OCF awards more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually. For more than 45 years, OCF has helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to support community-advised solutions to improve lives for all Oregonians. For more information visit www.oregoncf.org.