In an effort to help address food insecurity in Klamath Falls, Integral Youth Services has converted its former youth center in the Mills neighborhood into the Nutrition Hub.
The location will provide access to both internet and food for local families.
The Nutrition Hub opened Wednesday and IYS is hosting a grand opening from noon to 5 p.m. this Friday. Instead of a drop-in youth center, The Nutrition Hub will be staffed to provide access to resources for local families, said Bethany Osborn, programs director for IYS.
With the COVID-19 pandemic reaching Klamath Falls last Spring, Osborn said local residents who already struggled to find work struggled even more.
“That put families in an even larger financial bind,” Osborn said.
The Nutrition Hub aims to bridge the gap in help especially where it is needed most.
Families will be able to find help applying for the Oregon Health Plan (OHP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or Klamath County Women, Infants, & Children (WIC). The center will also coordinate with the local produce connection, according to Osborn, and the center will also host virtual cooking classes from the Nutrition Hub. IYS also plans to have a garden near the center.
“This program is intended for families to get additional care and resources so that they, as well as their children, can live healthier lives.” says Taylor Hampton, the Nutrition Hub Manager, in a news release. “This will also allow us to collect data in order to determine what additional needs there are in the community, as well as create more health equity.”
Through data collected from the summer lunch program, IYS identified a lack of access to food and internet through the Summer Food program in Mills-Kiwanis Park.
“We’ve been flexible in trying to compensate for the different gaps that have been identified,” Osborn said.
“We’ve already established a lot of relationships with a lot of the families in that neighborhood … they’ve come to trust us and know that we’re there to help, and so, we want to keep that going and serve as a bridge between those families and the other community partners.”
The hub is funded through a $80,000 National Recreation and Parks Association grant awarded to IYS in June 2020. The nonprofit is still seeking funding for renovations to the building, including a new roof and interior improvements hoped to be completed in June.
The hub will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for the public and open for reserved classes and meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The former youth center closed in 2019 due to insufficient funds. Osborn said IYS is seeking additional grants and community partners to help with funding for the Hub that will help keep the center open in 2022 and beyond.
“The funding that we’ve secured for this only goes up to the end of December, and so at that point, we’re hoping that we’ll have more long-term (funding) in place,” Osborn said.
The Nutrition Hub is located at 601 East Main Street. To learn more, go online at integralyouthservices.org or call 541-882-2053.