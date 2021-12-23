A local registered nurse had her license suspended by the state nursing board after failing to pay a fine imposed on her after inappropriately accessing a family member's medical records with malicious intent.
Jessica Fraley, a registered nurse in Klamath Falls, had her license suspended by the Oregon State Board of Nursing for 90 days after she failed to pay a $2,500 civil penalty levied on her by the board. Fraley was penalized after it was discovered she accessed a family member's medical records with the intent of using the information maliciously, an OSBN report showed.
Another OSBN report showed Fraley went to the board in June 2020 and reported that she inappropriately accessed the family member's records. "(Fraley) acknowledged she did not have proper authorization to access the medical record and did not have a medical 'need to know,'" the report said. "Licensee resigned her employment in lieu of termination."
After investigating the matter, the board voted to approve an order on Dec. 9, 2020, reprimanding Fraley and requiring her to pay a $2,500 civil penalty. The penalty was due ten 10 days after the board presided over the order, the report said.
On Dec. 11, 2020 Fraley paid $200 toward the civil penalty, but then stopped making payments.
In response, the board mailed Fraley a notice for a proposed 90-day suspension of her nursing license. The notice gave Fraley 20 days to request a hearing before the board, but Fraley never responded to the board's notice. As a result, her opportunity for a hearing expired. The board decided her license would be suspended for 90 days as punishment for not cooperating.