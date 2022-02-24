Prescribed fire season has arrived in south central Oregon.
Fire managers on the Fremont-Winema National Forest and Lakeview District Bureau of Land Management both plan to use prescribed fire to improve forest health and wildlife habitat and reduce hazardous fuels.
Warmer temperatures, reduced snowpack, adequate humidity, and favorable winds are improving the conditions needed for firefighters to start applying fire to planned units.
Areas planned for treatment during the spring 2022 prescribed fire season includes
Around Bly and Lakeview
Oriana: 3,000 acres, 20 miles south of Bly.
Bly Ridge: 6,000 acres; three miles west of Bly on Hwy 140.
Strawberry/Stateline: 8,000 acres; 25 miles southwest of Lakeview from Yocum Valley to Strawberry Butte
Crooked Mud Honey: 2,000 acres; 12 miles northeast of Lakeview in the Drakes Peak and Vee Lake area.
Sprague Park: 40 acres; eight miles east of Bly
Around Chemult and Chiloquin
LOMI: 500 acres, 17 miles south-southeast of Chemult, six Miles east-northeast of Klamath Marsh.
North II: 500 acres, seven miles east-north east of Chiloquin. 1-2 mile marker Williamson River Rd.
Klamath Ranger District
Tomahawk: 155 acres, 29 miles northwest of Klamath Falls along Highway 140 south of the Mountain Lakes Estates Subdivision.
Raccoon: 131 acres; 23 miles northwest of Klamath Falls near Odessa.
Near Paisley and Silver Lake
Coyote: 200 acres, west of Sycan Marsh and 19 miles southwest of Silver Lake
Jackabe: 2,400 acres, Parker Hills area 13 miles south of Paisley
Bridge Buck: 950 acres, Rodman Rock area 13 miles southwest of Silver Lake.
BLM – Lakeview District
Stukel Hand Piles: 35 acres, five miles southeast of Klamath Falls.
Buck Butte Shear Piles: 145 acres, 17 miles southeast of Klamath Falls.
Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex
Bear Valley: 125 acres, eight miles southwest of Klamath Falls.
Crater Lake National Park
South 62 Piles: 75 acres, panhandle of the park, west side of Highway 62
Mazama Piles: 25 acres, south of Mazama campground and village area
Munson Valley Piles: 19 acres, headquarters and housing area