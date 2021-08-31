Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Klamath County remain at levels not seen since the worst surges of the pandemic, straining local resources, and stressing out hospital staff.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 22 COVID-positive inpatients at Sky Lakes according Tom Hottman, public information officer for the medical center.
The hospital started the day Tuesday with 92 inpatients, a number that has bogged down resources despite Sky Lakes already suspending elective surgeries and procedures that require overnight stays.
Typically, Hottman said, the expected number of patients at Sky Lakes is usually in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but due to the current surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, the hospital has found itself consistently exceeding that threshold.
“A census of 92 inpatients is well above what we would normally expect to have day to day, and we’ve been pretty close to that for days now,” Hottman said.
The COVID-positive inpatient numbers reached 21 on August 25 and have since remained in the low- to mid-20s.
Hottman said the current number of COVID-positive inpatients currently being cared for at Sky Lakes has reached the “high water mark” for its COVID isolation units. In other words, Sky Lakes is reliving hardships experienced earlier in the pandemic, but this time the hospitalization numbers are remaining higher for longer.
“We’ve been up there (in record-high numbers of patients) for more than a week, and before it was a matter of just a few days,” said Hottman.
The extra patient load due to COVID-19 has placed a lot of stress on Sky Lakes staff, Hottman said, forcing hospital officials to shuffle around resources to ensure staff are adequately distributed.
Sky Lakes is still working through the process of setting up a field hospital that would help accommodate patients during the surge, Hottman added.