Marriage licenses were issued in November by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office to the following couples:
Lorenzo Daisog, 57, and Lorna Jabalde Callao, 37, both Klamath Falls.
Maya Cuneo Escareno, 38, and Raymond Henry Ramirez, 58, both Klamath Falls.
Larry G. Graves Sr., 79, Klamath Falls, and Patricia M. Lunde, 72, Keno.
Sharissa Marie Routson, 22, and Jeremy Lee Whitson, 32, both Klamath Falls.
Diana Lynn Hargraves, 62, and Daniel Gene Crawford, 62, both Klamath Falls.
Rielee Kathleen Jaekel, 20, Collin Robert Betnar, 22, both Klamath Falls.
Caellum Cavan Reed, 21, and Madison Rene Potter, 23, both Klamath Falls.
Rachel Lynn Ferguson, 25, and Christopher Steven Shaner, 28, both Klamath Falls.
John Melvin Kohler Sr., 71, and Rhonda Lee Slaughter, 48, both Klamath Falls.
Jerome William Morris, 80, Mary Catherine Gist, 78, both Klamath Falls.
Craig A. Atchley, 30, and Sasha Lee Skelton, 31, both Klamath Falls.
Patrick Allen Gehon, 23, and Michael Sebastian Strode, 22, both Klamath Falls.
Cheyenne Summer Aughe, 19, and Christopher Michael Lee Moore, 33, both Klamath Falls.
David Michael May, 48, and Joey Lynn McHugh, 55, both Klamath Falls.
Claudia Cisneros, 34, and Eduardo Rafael Esparza Rojas, 24, both Klamath Falls.
Robert Clark Moore, 79, and Kathryn Marie Campiglia, 69, both Klamath Falls.
John Albert Acklin, 43, Klamath Falls, and Alena Strayenka, 33, Minsk, Belarus.
Gabriel Lee Mainwaring, 44, and Kristina Rose Buckley, 48, both Klamath Falls.
Michael Gregory Rathburn, 25, and Harmony Maria Rodriguez, 31, both Klamath Falls.
Emma Elizabeth Hubbard, 31, and Thibault Pierre Gabriel Stalder, 34, both Moscow, Idaho.
Julian James Slowey, 24, and Melissa Dawn Newton, 22, both Klamath Falls.