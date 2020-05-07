With the pending retirement in June of school superintendents for Lake County’s two largest school districts, replacements have been named by the school boards for North Lake School District and Lake County School District 7 (LCSD7).
Gail Buermann has been named the new North Lake Superintendent, replacing Dave Kerr effective July 1. Kerr has worked in education for over four decades in various teaching and administrative roles, including seven years as North Lake Superintendent. The North Lake District encompasses all of northern Lake County’s communities and outlier areas, including Silver Lake, Christmas Valley and Fort Rock.
Buermann is the current Principal of North Lake School, a K-12 school centrally located between the three primary northern Lake County communities. Buermann began her education career as a teacher at the North Lake elementary school in 1982, eventually moving up the ranks at various schools to become Crane School District’s superintendent before returning to her roots as an administrator at North Lake School. Buermann will officially take over as the new Superintendent for North Lake School District on July 1.
LCSD7, the most populous school district in Lake County encompassing Lakeview and surrounding communities, elevated Will Cahill from Principal of A.D. Hay, Fremont and Union Schools to LCSD7 Superintendent in 2015. Cahill announced his retirement last November, effective at the end of the fiscal year. Cahill, who has served in education nearly as long as Kerr, grew up in Lake County and attended the schools he has overseen for many years as an instructor, principal, and superintendent. On several occasions he has filled in temporarily as a teacher or administrator when vacancies occurred.
After an extensive search for a replacement for Cahill, Michael Carter was selected by the LCSD7 School Board, taking over as the new Superintendent effective July 1.
Carter has served as Rainier School District Superintendent for 17 years, and prior to that served as a principal in that same district. In addition to K-12 education, Carter also taught summer courses at Lewis and Clark College and Concordia College - Chicago.
Both new Superintendents face immediate challenges beyond COVID-19 concerns. North Lake School District is amidst a construction project to expand the site to include a second gymnasium. LCSD7 is undergoing studies and fundraising to determine whether to replace or renovate aging school buildings.
Both school districts, as well as Paisley School District, have had a partnership in place for years with Klamath Community College to provide distance learning higher education courses and adult education classes utilizing video conferencing technology. Lake County has no community college of its own, so a satellite campus was established in Lakeview adjacent to Lakeview High School known as the Innovation and Learning Center (ILC) in 2014. In the time since, video classrooms have also been added at Paisley School and North Lake School, offering Lake County students for the first time the chance to pursue higher education aspirations and dual-credit coursework without having to leave home.