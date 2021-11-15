Two people died and two others were injured in a Sunday night shooting north of Chiloquin.
Andrew Lee Noe, 30, was booked on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon, court records showed. No attorney was listed for Noe.
Noe was arrested near the scene of the shooting, which took place Sunday evening at 990 Bronco Lane. A home, barn and trailers are located on the rural property located north of Chiloquin, south of Collier State Park on the east bank of the Williamson River.
According to Klamath County Deputy DA Cole Chase, the victims all lived on the property. Four people were shot, two fatally. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chase.
Two other adults were transported with gunshot wounds to area hospitals. Their conditions were not known as of Monday morning.
Chase could not confirm the number of people who fired shots during the dispute. He said victims would not be identified until next of kin had been notified.
Sheriff's deputies, Oregon State Police and Klamath Falls Police were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the scene.
While en route driving north on Highway 97, a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed into another vehicle near milepost 268, about two miles north of Klamath Falls.
The deputy was transported via ambulance to Sky Lakes Medical Center and remains hospitalized with moderate injuries. The occupants of the other vehicle reported no injuries, according to the sheriff's office.