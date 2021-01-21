Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Three people died in a head-on crash Thursday morning on Highway 140, about three miles west of Odessa near Rocky Point.

According to Oregon State Police, KC Lee Brock, 36, slammed into oncoming traffic about 8:08 a.m. when he illegally attempted to pass the truck and trailer in front of him on a sweeping corner. Police said Brock attempted to pass over a double yellow line.

Brock was pronounced dead at the scene. So too were Charles Alvin Lundy, 53, and Betty Jane Bishop, 59, who were by struck Brock's vehicle head-on.

Brock's passenger, Kevin Calen Morris, 28, was taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

The crash blocked traffic on Highway 140 W for about an hour and a half. 

