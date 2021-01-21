Three people died in a head-on crash Thursday morning on Highway 140, about three miles west of Odessa near Rocky Point.
According to Oregon State Police, KC Lee Brock, 36, slammed into oncoming traffic about 8:08 a.m. when he illegally attempted to pass the truck and trailer in front of him on a sweeping corner. Police said Brock attempted to pass over a double yellow line.
Brock was pronounced dead at the scene. So too were Charles Alvin Lundy, 53, and Betty Jane Bishop, 59, who were by struck Brock's vehicle head-on.
Brock's passenger, Kevin Calen Morris, 28, was taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.
The crash blocked traffic on Highway 140 W for about an hour and a half.
