NEW EVACUATION ORDERS:
Level 3 (Leave now!) orders went into effect about 11 a.m. for anyone north of the Highway 62/422 junction and west of Weed Road, which runs to Fort Klamath. Modoc Point Road has been closed.
------------------------------------
A dangerous wildfire, pushed by strong winds through dry grass and timber, is burning near Chiloquin and threatening at least 400 homes.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were no known injuries or fatalities.
Called the Two Four Two Fire, it grew quickly Monday night to more than 2,000 acres in size. It has burned more than 4 miles. As of Tuesday morning there was no containment.
Highway 97 remains closed. That closure now extends from its junction with Oregon State Highway 62 south of Chiloquin to Forest Road 9732 at Oux Kanee Overlook. State Highway 422 North is also closed, as well as Highway 62 between Highway 97 and Highway 422 North.
The Klamath County Sheriff's Office and local fire departments are evacuating homes near the fire and in its path, from Chiloquin toward Crescent, Agency Lake and beyond.
Collier State Park and day use area was evacuated, as were residents to the west of the park and others in Woodland Park and Rainbow Park.
The logging museum at Collier State Park was saved, according to fire managers. Happy Trails Cowboy Campground in Chiloquin is believed destroyed.
Current fire areas include Steiger Butte, northwest of Chiloquin, and areas near Train Mountain.
The fire was initially reported near Williamson River Campground, according to information from the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. It soon jumped Highway 97 and was burning on both sides of that roadway, moving south and southwest.
Those with evacuation questions should go to Kla-Mo-Ya Casino where the Red Cross has established a shelter. For those that are in need of stalls for animals, there are some available at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Emergency officials ask residents to avoid calling 911 unless in an emergency.
Chiloquin schools are closed through at least Wednesday, according to the Klamath County School District.
Currently there are 20 engines, two handcrews and five dozers assigned to the fire. Additional resources have been ordered.
Power remains out in much of the fire-effected area, all the way up to Crater Lake National Park. Roads are closed there as well due to downed trees.
A red flag warning is in effect in the area Tuesday from 10 a.m. to midnight for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity.
Wildfire smoke will be in the area through at least Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Medford. They recommend keeping windows and doors closed, reduce time outside, avoid vigorous activity and stay hydrated.
This is a breaking news story. There will be multiple updates throughout the day at www.heraldandnews.com.