The Klamath County Emergency Food and Shelter Program will receive a total of $122,007 to support local public and/or private non-profit organizations with existing programs that provide emergency food (meals and food boxes), shelter (mass shelter or rent), and utility assistance (gas, electric and water service) for needy individuals throughout Klamath County, according to a news release.
Oregon counties will receive a total of $1,663,261 for FEMA Phase 39 of the program. Klamath County will receive $29,825 of this. Oregon counties will receive $5,140,383 from the American Rescue Plan Act and Klamath County will receive $92,182.
In fiscal year 2021, FEMA awarded to the national board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program $400 million made available under the American Rescue Plan Act and $130 million in annual funding for Phase 39 was made available under the Consolidated Appropriations Act.
These two awards will run concurrently. Local funding determinations will be made in early March by the Klamath County FEMA board chaired by Frank Hernandez and administered by the United Way of the Klamath Basin. FEMA funds cannot be used as seed money for new programs.
Applications for funding are available immediately by contacting Leroy Cabral, administrator, at the United Way of the Klamath Basin, 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, or telephone 541-882-5558. The deadline for submission of applications is March 3 at noon. Applications can be sent to you by U.S. Postal Service or email.
Agencies seeking funds must 1) be eligible to receive federal funds, 2) have an accounting system and business checking account, 3) practice non-discrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization 5) must have a board of directors. Eligible organizations must also have a federal employer identification number (FEIN) and a Dun and Bradstreet Number (DUNs) number. DUNS numbers are issued at no cost. Contact https://fedgov.dnb.com/webform.
All FEMA funds are used to provide direct services, except for a two percent administrative fee provided to the United Way of the Klamath Basin. Current FEMA recipient agencies include The Salvation Army, Klamath & Lake Counties Food Bank, Klamath Crisis, Center/Marta’s House, Integral Youth Services, Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, and the United Way of the Klamath Basin. Current participation as a recipient of FEMA funds is not a requirement nor is it given any special acknowledgement. FEMA funding priorities are intended to help senior citizens, children, veterans, Native Americans, homeless populations, and, if possible, strive to prevent homelessness through providing emergency assistance to qualified organizations.
Klamath County FEMA board members include Frank Hernandez, Leroy Cabral, Craig Schumann, Dale Geigle, Debi Leighton, Heidi Lloyd, Jerry Hall, Marc Kane, Niki Sampson, Nikowa Mendez, Rhonda Eudaily, Bethan Osborn, Phil Hull, Scott Hines, and Christy David.