The nonprofit Butte Valley Dream Builders Group is seeking $8.5 million in state funding to build a 9.5-acre park and recreation center in Dorris, with plans to feature walking trails, playgrounds and a dog park in the center of the small California town.
If built, the Butte Valley Recreation Center & Possibilities Park would include an 8,000-square-foot rec center for indoor and outdoor workout equipment, in addition to fitness classes like yoga and dance, according to organizers.
California’s Statewide Park Program awards grant funding for new parks and recreation centers for underserved communities.
Applications for the fourth round of funding are due March 12, and the there is nearly $400 million in funding available, according to the state’s website.
Rennie Cleland, president of the Butte Valley Dream Builders Group, said that the small town “is a community full of possibilities ... this project will not only improve the quality of life for our neighbors, but provide much-needed jobs to our community. We see this project as the first of many that will not only benefit our town but make Dorris a place people will want to visit and stay a while.”
The organization has plans to acquire as much as 30 acres south of the Butte Valley Museum and Historical Society. A possible expansion could make room for a botanical garden, disc gold course, soccer field and a skate park, according to the news release.
Anna Felder, secretary of the Butte Valley Dream Builders group, said that the proposed site would have good visibility for visitors passing through town on Highway 97, but also includes that room to grow.
“There are so many possibilities for the space, which is why we decided on the name Possibilities Park,” she said.
Felder noted the space could also be used for community events and festival.s
Oregon Architecture of Medford would design the project and Bogatay Construction of Klamath Falls said it will build it.