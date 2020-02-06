Nominations for the 26th annual Klamath Country Volunteer of Year Awards are now available by contacting the United Way and are due no later than noon on April 2, according to a news release.
“Every individual and every organization that is nominated receives an award and is publicly recognized for their service to our community,” says United Way Volunteer Center director Marla Edge. “Entry forms can be obtained by contacting the United Way at 541-882-5558. They can be sent to you by email, fax, regular mail, picked up at the United Way office located at 136 N. Third St., in Klamath Falls, or can be downloaded at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org. On the website, go to volunteers and donors sections.
The categories of volunteer service include: seniors (55 years and older); adult (19 to 54); youth (18 year and younger); education (an individual or group); public safety (an individual or group) and public service (organization, media, school, church, club). Ten finalists will be selected from which one individual is chosen the 2020 Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year.
This event is presented by the United Way of the Klamath Basin in partnership with The KMSB Foundation and the Wendt Family Foundation. Members of the local media will judge the nominations and score each one up to 50 points based on the nominees’ leadership, commitment, achievement and community impact.
April 19 through April 25, is national volunteer week and this year’s public luncheon celebration will be held on Tuesday, April 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center. Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of the Klamath County School District, will preside as the master of ceremonies.
“It only takes 10 minutes to complete a nomination entry form, and this is a great way to say thanks to our local volunteers, organizations, clubs, school and church programs for all they do to help make our community a great place to live,” said Edge.
The current Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year is Janah Moore, a student at Mazama High School, who contributed 800 hours organizing the Toys for Tots program in Klamath and Lake counties. Today, she has recruited 35 students to help the American Red Cross with blood drives and disaster preparedness. Moore plans to pursue a degree in the medical profession.