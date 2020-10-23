LAKEVIEW – Work has completed to install acoustic paneling throughout the Lake County Main Branch Library, solving a common complaint of the facility of its high-ceiling design causing excessive echo and noise, according to a Lake County Libraries news release.
Over the last couple of months, a construction crew has installed hundreds of acoustic panels on walls and ceilings to reduce echoes, absorb sound, and make the library experience more pleasant for all patrons. The meeting room is available again for community use, but rules have changed in response to public health restrictions.
“It is wonderful to finally provide a library experience, and especially a meeting room experience, where people can better hear and understand each other,” said Library Director Amy Hutchinson. “Now voices everywhere in the library are more muted, and you can clearly hear others speak in the meeting room.”
Information about meeting room use is available at the Main Library and online at www.lakecountylibrary.org/meeting-room.html.
Funding for the project was provided by the Lake County Library Endowment Fund, the Fred W. Fields Fund and the Jerome S. and Barbara Bischoff Library Sub-fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, and numerous individual local donors.
For more information contact Hutchinson at 541-947-6019 or amyh@lakecountylibrary.org.