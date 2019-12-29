In the words of Katy Perry, do you ever feel like a plastic bag? Starting Jan. 1, single-use bags will be banned in all grocery stores and restaurants in Oregon.
It’s old news for some parts of the state. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Portland banned the bags in July 2011. Corvallis banned them one year later in July 2012, and Eugene passed a ban in October 2012.
Now the ban has gone statewide. House Bill 2509 was passed in the 2019 Legislative session.
The Department of Environmental Quality explains the reasoning behind the ban.
“By encouraging the switch to reusable or recycled paper bags, Oregon can reduce the amounts of single-use bags that are used and thrown out, while addressing a significant problem for Oregon’s recycling programs: plastic bags,” the DEQ writes in an FAQ flier.
“When plastic bags end up in recycling bins, they can contaminate the recycling stream and endanger the safety of workers who must untangle them from recycling equipment,” the DEQ goes on.
In a November article, OPB reported that one recycling center in Hillsboro pulls 40 tons of plastic from the machinery every month, and must spend 90 minutes per day untangling plastic.
“This is also a positive first step towards addressing the large amount of plastic debris in the oceans, which threatens Oregon’s marine wildlife,” the DEQ writes.
The environmental protection agency explained how plastic is detrimental to the environment in a 2016 blog post.
According to the post, plastic is not “readily biodegradable” and most plastic ever made still exists. With as many as 1 trillion bags being used worldwide each year, the bags are causing problems wherever they end up.
On land, the bags block storm drains, litter public areas and collect water, which can create a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Wildlife can consume the bags and die, or become entangled in them. The EPA blog post stated that 50% of dead turtles observed had plastic in their stomachs.
Many worry that the ban will have other effects. What about people who reuse plastic shopping bags as small trash bags or to pick up pet waste?
Indeed, University of Sydney economist Rebecca Taylor reported in a National Public Radio article in April that California cities saw a massive increase in trash bag sales after banning plastic bags.
Taylor reported that small 4 gallon bags saw a 120% increase in sales. Even so, those cities still saw a reduction in plastic waste overall.
A 2016 article in Wired magazine points out that single-use paper bags actually produce a higher carbon footprint than plastic bags, which is why many bans include both single-use paper and plastic.
Paper bags must be made from 40% recycled material under House Bill 2509, and stores must charge at least 5 cents per bag. Restaurants are not required to charge for paper bags.
Violating the ban can result in a $250 fee, according to the DEQ.
Klamath Falls grocery stores have signs posted informing customers of the switch, and reactions have been mixed, according to Chris Kunkle, the assistant manager of Sherm’s Thunderbird market.
“Basically we are still supplying paper bags, they are a nickel apiece and we also have many different kinds of reusable bags for sale,” Kunkle said.
People can skip the cost of buying paper bags by using their own carrying vessel, as Kunkle pointed out, whether it be a reusable shopping bag, a plastic bag from home, or a backpack.
She said that while some people are upset at the idea, most seem to be adjusting. Sherm’s is providing paper bags for free until Jan. 1.
“People are getting used to it and they are already bringing their bags, I feel it’s been a pretty smooth transition for our customers,” Kunkle said.