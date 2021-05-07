The Meadow Fire near Chiloquin was well under control as of Friday evening, as the fire showed zero growth and containment increased to 75 percent.
The burn remains at roughly 832 acres, the number up from 815 last night due only to better mapping. It is burning northeast, about five miles from Chiloquin and away from town.
Incident Commander Troy Parrish said crews focused Friday on making more progress on the fire line, which was successful. The incident management team plans to hand control back to the Chiloquin District Office at 6 p.m. on Saturday if conditions continue as is.
The North 2 prescribed fire was converted to wildfire status and renamed the Meadow Fire on Wednesday when fire behavior and intensity grew more than was planned for and the decision was made to order more resources.
The fire remains fully within the planned burn project area. Prescribed fires, outside of fire-prone communities, help reduce the risk of wildfires threatening populated areas.