One of the most popular events at the Warner Canyon Ski Area in 2020 returns — night skiing — returns this weekens, from Friday through Sunday.
Last year, with help lights provided by Pardue Construction, people were able to enjoy night skiing at the ski area for the first time in many years.
For about a decade after the ski area open in the 1940s, night skiing was a part of regular winter operations. But night skiing ended some time in the 1960s, according to the Fremont Highlanders Ski Club, who worked to bring in back to the region in 2020.
The original night ski date scheduled in January due to a low base of snow, so the organization pivoted to give it a go on the first weekend as March.
Similar to last year, around half the mountain will be open for skiing, as the chair lift will take people to the halfway point of the mountain. Hot food and drinks will be available at the Lodge during the night skiing.
Season passes will not be valid during the event. Lift tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for those 17 and under and 69 and older. On March 5-6, night skiing will be from 5–9 p.m. and on March 7 from 5–8 p.m. The mountain will also be open its normal daytime hours on March 6-7.
The Ski Area is located approximately 14 miles north and east of Lakeview on Highway 140.
For more information call 541-947-6001.