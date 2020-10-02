A special version of the Klamath County Museum’s Night at the Cemetery program will be presented Sunday, Oct. 11, at three small rural cemeteries in the area, according to a Klamath County Museum news release.
Participants are invited to visit the Mt. Laki, Merrill IOOF and Bedfield cemeteries between 2-5 p.m.
“This will basically be a special COVID-19 version of our popular cemetery program,” said Museum Manager Todd Kepple. “It won’t be done at night, and we won’t have quite the same format with actors, but we still have some fascinating stories to tell about the people who were living in the countryside 50 to 100 years ago.”
The Museum will have at least two presenters stationed at each of the three cemeteries. People can visit any of the cemeteries at any time during the three-hour period.
“Some folks may want to just visit one cemetery, while others may want to make a Sunday drive of it and see all three cemeteries,” Kepple said. “If they go to all three locations, they’ll see some beautiful countryside and some very peaceful cemeteries.”
The revised format will allow the program to proceed while complying with COVID precautions.
“Since this is our 14th season for this popular program, we didn’t want to entirely cancel it for this year,” Kepple said.
A map showing the location of the three cemeteries is at www.klamathmuseum.org.
The Mt. Laki Cemetery is located on Cross Road five miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Among the historic figures that will be discussed there is Henry “Hank” Semon, a Henley-area farmer who served as a state legislator.
The Merril IOOF Cemetery is located off Highway 39 on IOOF Cemetery Road, about two miles west of Merrill. Several members of the Kandra family, well-known in the area for more than a century, are buried in the cemetery that was established by the Merrill chapter of the International Order of Odd Fellows.
Bedfield Cemetery on Harpold Road in Poe Valley contains the graves of the High, Webber and Freuer families, among others.
Rather than selling tickets at $10 per person for the annual fundraiser like in past years, the museum will encourage donations for this year’s program. Tax-deductible donations can be made at any of the three cemeteries during the Oct. 11 program, or at the museum at any time.
For more information, call the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.