Nicholson Ranch could be home to a guest ranch in the next year or two as Larry Nicholson is in the application process to have his plan for 10 cabins approved by Klamath County.
Nicholson said summer of 2021 is a good target to shoot for having five or six cabins, featuring a bedroom, living space and kitchenette, ready for people to enjoy. After he sees how those go, he plans to build a total of 10 cabins.
Nicholson began looking into the model of a Guest Ranch like those he’s seen in Deschutes County as a way to supplement some income from the property as water issues have led to him downsizing his number of cattle on the land.
While he thinks people will book a stay at his property for the view of the valley and the rural atmosphere of a retreat, Nicholson also said he’s close to Crater Lake and the lightly-traveled area offers the draw of the outdoors for things like biking, hiking, fishing, rafting and kayaking. Or his ranch can simply be an escape from the bustle of daily life.
After an appeal hearing Feb. 11 in front of the Klamath County Commissioners and the Klamath County Planning Director ended in a decision that Nicholson sort out some issues of land deeds and reapply, Nicholson said he anticipated that process will take another month or so, and from there he will look at how to move forward.