A new fire touched off Monday afternoon near Beatty.
Called the Yellow Jacket Fire, it is burning on privately owned property on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected land approximately 4 miles south of Beatty.
The fire was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday and is estimated to be approximately 15 to 20 acres with no containment. It is burning in juniper mixed with ponderosa pine. The cause is under investigation.
Resources on the fire include engines, fire crews, dozers, air tankers and helicopters from federal and state agencies and contractors. Multiple resources are on order.
As of press time Monday, there were multiple structures threatened. There were currently no evacuation orders in place, according to fire officials.