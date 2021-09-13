Sometimes a postage stamp is more than just something to put on an envelope.
A U.S. Postal Service stamp issued earlier this year has special meaning for Japanese Americans, especially the dwindling number who are World War II veterans and those who were incarcerated in internment camps during the war.
Called the “Go For Broke” stamp, the stamp honors the service of Japanese American World War II veterans and is also intended to shine a light on the incarceration of 150,000 Japanese Americans — two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens.
The stamp is based on a photo taken in 1944 of a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat team at a railroad station in France. The motto of the all-Japanese American 100th Infantry Battalion was “Go for Broke.” Japanese Americans who fought in WWII were committed to proving themselves as Americans, even while their families were held in 10 incarceration camps, including the Tule Lake Detention and Segregation Center near Tulelake.
Second-generation Japanese Americans, known as Nisei, formed what became one of the most distinguished American fighting units during WWII. The Army also used Nisei as translators, interpreters and interrogators in the Pacific theater for the Military Intelligence Service. Nearly a thousand Nisei served in the 1399th Engineering Construction Battalion and more than 100 Nisei women joined the Women’s Army Corp. Altogether, some 33,000 Japanese Americans served in the U.S. Army during the war.
“For a time after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, second-generation Japanese Americans were subjected to increased scrutiny and prejudice because of their heritage,” Postal Service leaders said during the first-day ceremonies earlier this summer in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden also paid tribute to regiment members and Japanese Americans the “who were immorally and unconstitutionally forced into inhumane incarceration camps. It is a reminder of some of our history’s most shameful and darkest days.” Biden also expressed concern for anti-Asian feelings stemming from the Covid crisis, noting, “Xenophobia still exists in our country, and anti-Asian violence and hate has tragically increased during the pandemic.”
Barbara Takei, a leader with the Tule Lake Committee, a group Japanese Americans who were incarcerated at Tule Lake and their families, said she appreciates the attention generated by the stamp.
“The ‘Go For Broke; stamp is powerful national recognition of the exemplary courage and sacrifice of Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military during WWII while their families were imprisoned in American concentration camps,” Takei said. “The stamp also underscores so many sad ironies. My father was a ‘Go for Broke’ soldier who served in the segregated Japanese American battalion that liberated Dachau while his own family and his wife’s family suffered depravation and humiliation as prisoners in America’s concentration camps for the ‘crime’ of having a Japanese face.”
“We also revere the memory of James Okubo, a Medal of Honor recipient, a former prisoner at the Tule Lake concentration camp who left and served in the segregated unit of Japanese American soldiers,” But, as Takei notes, “Okubo received the highest recognition for military valor given by the U.S. military, yet, he would not be eligible to join the lottery for Bureau of Reclamation homesteads in the Tulelake region due to his Japanese ancestry.”
The “Go for Broke” legacy has led to change, such as helping to lead to reparations to incarcerated Japanese Americans through the Civil Liberties Act of 1988. In 2011, members of the 442nd Regiment were collectively awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
Creating the stamp was a multi-year challenge. The Stamp Our Story Coalition, an ad hoc group of mainly family and friends of the Go for Broke Soldiers, was founded in 2005 by three Nisei women from California who had been confined in war-time incarceration camps - Fusa Takahashi of Granite Bay, Aiko O. King of Camarillo, and the late Chiz Ohira of Gardena. The trio wanted to honor soldiers through a postal stamp. Fusa and Chiz are both widows of Go for Broke veterans - the late Kazuo Takahashi (Military Intelligence Service – MIS) and the late Ted Ohira, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, H Company.
Co-Chairs for the stamp committee were its founder, Fusa Takahashi, and Wayne Osako, a Sansei (third generation Japanese American) whose parents were incarcerated as children at the Jerome and Heart Mountain camps, and whose relatives were Go for Broke Soldiers.
The campaign received broad public support nationally and included French citizens and officials from towns liberated from German forces by the Go for Broke Soldiers. The campaign also received bipartisan support from local, state, and national lawmakers.
The stamp was dedicated during virtual ceremonies and is being sold at Post Office locations nationwide and online at usps.com/shopstamps.
“As a military veteran, I have the greatest appreciation for the more than 33,000 Nisei … that served our nation during WWII,” said Donald L. Moak, a member of the Postal Service’s Board of Governors, the dedicating official for the Washington, D.C., ceremony in June. “Today, with this stamp, the Postal Service recognizes the contributions that Japanese American soldiers made while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II.”
Other first-day ceremonies were held June 4 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Los Angeles; June 5 in Sacramento; June 10 in Portland; and June 13 at the Minidoka National Historic Site, a former internment camp in Idaho.