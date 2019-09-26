A new Spectrum store celebrated its opening Tuesday in Klamath Falls.
The store is at 3480 Washburn Way, Suite A, between US Cellular and Big 5 Sporting Goods.
The former Spectrum store on East Main Street has been closed.
The new store has more space for demonstrations and also stocks mobile devices and accessories. Before the opening, Spectrum customers in Klamath Falls had to have devices shipped to their homes.
“Our new Spectrum stores provide an updated design and enhancements for showcasing innovation across the full suite of Spectrum services,” said Pattie Eliason, Group Vice President of Spectrum Stores.
“Our representatives will show customers the latest advances in technology — including our exciting new Spectrum Mobile options — help them become familiar with using it and put together just the right package of Spectrum services for their home and family,” she said.
The new store is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers can also complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.