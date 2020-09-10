All outdoor burning is prohibited in Klamath County Fire District as the region enters an extreme fire danger designation, under which there is an increased chance of devastating fires.
On Friday all lands protect by the Klamath-Lake District of the Oregon Department of Forestry will have the same "extreme" designation.
That includes the Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District, Fremont-Winema National Forest, Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex, and all private, county, and state wildlands protected by the department.
The progression of summer conditions and continued drying of forest fuels led to the change. Fires starting in extreme conditions have the potential for rapid fire spread and major damage.
Additional fire prevention requirements have been placed on industrial forest operations.
High speed rotary saws and tracked felling/skidding equipment are required to shut down between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Those saws are also required to have an “operation area observer” visually inspecting the area and additional fire equipment.
Since June 1, there have been additional regulations restricting debris burning and timber harvest operations.
Wildland and structural fire protection agencies in Klamath County have agreed to prohibit all outdoor debris burning
Forest operations that require a permit to operate power-driven machinery now are required to have fire tools, on-site water supply, and watchman service on privately owned forest land.
The release of sky lanterns is prohibited during any time of the year.
The discharge of exploding targets and the discharge of tracer ammunition are not permitted during the duration of the fire season.
Additional precautions are now added to public administered by the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex, Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District and Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex.
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using campfires or stove fires are allowed only in designated campgrounds/areas. Specific site information may be obtained by contacting your local Forest Service, BLM, or USFWS offices.
• Portable cooking stoves utilizing liquefied or bottled fuel sources continue to be allowed.
• Smoking is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle, building, developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is void of all flammable material, including vegetation.
• A motorized vehicle (this includes all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, cars, pickups, etc.) may only be operated on roads where vegetation does not come into contact with the vehicle’s undercarriage.
• Motorized vehicles parked off roadways must be in an area barren of flammable material, including vegetation.
• Internal combustion engines (generators, etc.) not previously addressed may only be operated within designated campgrounds/areas.
• Power saw operations are prohibited.
• No welding equipment may be used, including acetylene or open flame torches.
• All motorized vehicles must carry the following equipment:
1. One shovel not less than 26 inches in overall length, with a blade not less than eight inches wide,
2. One water container of at least one gallon in size filled or a 2.5 pound fully charged fire extinguisher,
3. One axe or pulaski with a handle at least 26 inches in length and a head weight of not less than two pounds.
• Spark arresting devices must be properly installed and maintained on all internal combustion engines.