The Herald and News welcomes reporter and Associate Community Editor Danielle Jester to its editorial team. Jester most recently worked as a reporter/staff writer for the Siskiyou Daily News and Mount Shasta area newspapers.
Jester will be focusing on community features, and entertainment and events stories, especially in eastern Siskiyou and Modoc counties. She said she’s excited to delve into Klamath Falls and the surrounding communities in order to share stories about the Basin's people and events.
Jester was born and raised in Yreka, Calif., and graduated from Yreka High School in 2008. After high school, she attended College of the Siskiyous and earned an associate degree.
Having grown up with a love of reading and writing, Jester said she had long envisioned one day writing for a magazine or newspaper.
Before being hired as a reporter with the Siskiyou Daily News in February of 2016, Jester’s work experience was varied. She spent a combined six years as a caregiver in both northern and southern California. She also worked many temporary jobs over the years, which included raking hay on a tractor in Macdoel and helping clean up the lumber mill in Weed following the Boles Fire in 2014.
“I liked the new experiences and flexibility temporary employment offered,” she said, adding that it ultimately allowed her to take four months to hike 1,300 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail in 2014.
When she isn’t writing, Jester said she enjoys spending time outdoors – specifically hiking, swimming and camping – or relaxing and watching television comedies like “The Office” and “30 Rock.” She loves listening to NPR for its news and music and programs like “This American Life,” “RadioLab” and “Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!” Jester is also a singer with the Yreka-based alternative rock band Honeyglove.
Jester said she’s excited to gain experience at a larger newspaper and is looking forward to learning more about Klamath Falls and the people who call it home. Email Jester at djester@heraldandnews.com, or call her at 541-885-4417, about potential community features, human interest and event stories.