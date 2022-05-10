Gas prices hit all-time record highs Tuesday nationally as well as in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
Much of California is seeing gas prices of $6 per gallon or more.
AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report reports the average price of gasoline nationally is $4.37 per gallon on May 10. That is an all-time record.
In Oregon, the average price of gas stands at $4.85 per gallon — a record high. Statewide gas prices are up $1.51 per gallon from a year ago.
Diesel prices also set fresh record highs on Tuesday averaging $5.55 per gallon nationally, $5.60 in Oregon, $6.51 in California and $5.71 in Washington, according to AAA.
Across the region, drivers and businesses saw fuel prices hit record levels in Redding ($5.73 per gallon), Medford/Ashland ($4.91), Grants Pass ($5.04 per gallon) and Bend ($4.86), according to AAA.
GasBuddy — another bellwether tracker of fuel prices — also said Tuesday that U.S. gas prices are at record levels.GasBuddy reports U.S. gas prices averaging $4.36 per gallon on Tuesday. That surpassed the previous all-time record of $4.35 per gallon set in March.
Gas prices are up 15 cents per gallon over the last seven days, according to GasBuddy’s fuel data.
“Liquid fuels have turned into liquid gold, with prices for gasoline and diesel spiraling out of control with little power to harness them as the imbalance between supply and demand globally continues to widen with each passing day. Russia’s oil increasingly remains out of the market, crimping supply while demand rebounds ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
De Haan doesn’t expect the economic situation to improve any time soon.
“There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer, and the problem could become worse should we see an above average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet,” he said.
AAA reports gas prices are up $1.41 per gallon nationally past 12 months. Washington and Idaho also posted record high gas prices Tuesday ($4.87 and $4.84 per gallon, respectively).
Fuel prices were up in the latter part of 2021 and early 2022. Their rise has been further hastened by the Russia war in Ukraine and corresponding U.S. and NATO sanctions restricting oil exports from Moscow. Crude oil prices have been trading near or above $100 per barrel up from the $68 range a year ago.
Inflation, including higher energy costs, continues to take center stage for consumers as well as the coming midterm elections.
Republicans are criticizing President Joe Biden’s economic stewardship when it comes to inflation which is at its highest rate in more than 40 years. They are pressing the U.S. administration to open more domestic oil drilling after reversing some Trump administration energy policies.
“Gas prices have hit a new record high. This administration is crushing Americans at the pump,” said U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon.
Biden outlined some steps the White House wants taken to help ease high inflation including release oil reserves in response to rocketing fuel prices and promises to go after price gougers as the U.S. economy deals with rationing of baby formula and high prices for fertilizers and other commodities.
However, many of those proposals outlined by Biden Tuesday are long-term agenda items such as renewable energy tax credits and broader calls for lower costs of child care and lower prescription drug costs.
Biden also focused his inflation message on criticizing a GOP plan from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla, that would eliminate tax credits and exemptions for the poor and create sunsets for federal programs requiring their renewal.
Biden and Democrats point to that as potentially adversely impacting Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare. Biden argues it is part of an “ultra-MAGA” agenda referencing former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign slogan.
“This is not your father’s Republican Party. This is a MAGA party. This is the MAGA party,” Biden said during remarks Monday night in Maryland.
Scott, whose plan has not been endorsed by GOP Senate leadership, hit back at Biden Tuesday.
“Joe Biden has zero ideas to fix the inflation crisis he’s created. He just hides in the White House, blames others and lies,” Scott said in a statement.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release new inflation numbers Wednesday. March numbers showed inflation was up 8.5% compared to a year ago — the highest since 1981.
Energy costs are up 32% and groceries are up 10% as consumers feel inflation’s pinch.