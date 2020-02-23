When Emily wanted to work half-days instead of full-time as an early childhood special education teacher for Klamath Falls City Schools, she found it wasn’t worth the exorbitant cost of childcare, which required a full-day commitment for her children.
Emily is not alone. A recent poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that high cost is the most common challenge to parents in need of childcare. That cost, according to a January report by CNBC, is about $6,000 out-of-pocket annually, or about $500 a month, not including the up to $35 billion in income lost to parents leaving the workforce or reducing their hours.
Thanks to a new city district preschool program that enrolls employees’ children for just $3 per hour, district employees like Emily can have quality childcare and pursue the jobs they love.
The district’s program, called Klamath Early Childhood Education Center (KECEC), opened this year as a partner program with Early Childhood Intervention (ECI), which provides free education to pre-school age children requiring specialized instruction or support for delays in motor skill development, adaptive skills, social skills, cognitive skill development or communication.
ECI was relocated from rented space to a secured wing of the district’s main office building on Avalon Street. With two large classrooms, a lunch/nap room and an outdoor play area, KECEC has space for up to 40 children during their morning and afternoon sessions. Presently over 150 preschool children across the community are served there.
“The preschool schedule is perfect for my teaching schedule, and beyond affordable,” said fourth-grade teacher Haley Butler, whose four-year-old daughter is enrolled. “It allows me to work full time without the stress of wondering how I can pay for childcare and preschool. . . . It brings such peace of mind to know that my child is in a safe and caring environment throughout the day. She is cared for and she learns so much from her amazing teachers. I couldn’t be more thankful.”
Children enrolled in ECI at KECEC attend 8:15-11:15 a.m. or 12-3 p.m. Children of district employees attend full day, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. They follow an academic curriculum until 3 p.m., then enjoy free play until pick-up.
“The district loves it,” said Supervisor of Special Programs Dena Haudenshild, who conceived the expanded program. “Teachers can work knowing their kids are well taken care of. They tell me, ‘We don’t have to worry. We know you love them.’”
Haudenshild said that combining typically developing peers with children requiring special education is beneficial to everyone.
As an example, Haudenshild described four-year-old Audrey as being apprehensive at first about four-year-old classmate Austin, who uses a wheelchair for mobility.
Audrey’s dad recently shared a photo showing Audrey pushing a toy bear around the living room in a car seat. “This is my friend Austin,” she told her siblings.
“Now the two are good friends and love to play chase in the gym,” said Haudenshild of Audrey’s new comfort with Austin’s differences. “Kids are kids, regardless of how they move around.”
The preschool curriculum is aligned with district curriculum, ensuring that participants are well prepared for city school kindergarten classrooms. It is taught by two master’s-level teachers, Miss Katie and Miss Ashley, who have the support of four paraprofessionals.
“The staff is caring, attentive, and highly qualified,” said Chelsea Woods, a first-grade teacher at Mills Elementary School, whose three-year-old son attends the district preschool. “The preschool does a fantastic job of blending academics and age-appropriate activities into their school day.”
Helpful to teachers like Woods is that the preschool hours align with her workday schedule and that it resides in the same building as the district’s Pelican Babies, which cares for children ages six weeks to three years old. Woods’s eight-month-old daughter, currently enrolled at Pelican Babies, will make a smooth transition to a preschool just down the hall when she turns three.
“We feel extraordinarily lucky to have our children in both programs and plan to keep them there as long as they are of age,” said Woods. “Finding high quality childcare in Klamath Falls is challenging and we feel both the preschool and daycare are second to none in the Basin.”