The city of Klamath Falls and Klamath Falls Police Department have been advised of a recent telephone scam. In this scam, fraudulent callers posing as members of law enforcement, inform the victim that they missed their jury duty or court appearance and will have a warrant issued for their arrest unless they pay their bail or fines over the phone.
These calls are fraudulent. Any legitimate law enforcement officer will not demand cash or gift cards or the like from a member of the public.
Law enforcement defines this type of scam a government impersonation fraud, in which criminals impersonate government officials in an attempt to collect money. The criminals often attempt to extort victims with legal or financial harm to obtain personally identifiable information. Scammers are becoming more sophisticated and organized in their approach, are technologically savvy and often target young persons and the elderly.
To protect yourself from falling victim to this scam, be wary of answering phone calls from numbers you do not recognize. Do not send money or provide credit card information to someone you do not personally know and trust. Never give out your personal information, including banking information, Social Security Number or other personally identifiable information over the phone or to individuals you do not know.
Anyone who feels they were the victim of this or any other online or telephonic scam should report the incident immediately to (541) 883-5336.