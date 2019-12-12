LAKEVIEW — Jim Nicholl had taught physical education at Lakeview High School for 20 years, beloved for his outgoing personality and expertise as a high school soccer coach; but after his youngest child left for college he longed for a change.
A chance encounter led to a new opportunity that Nicholl has embraced, now positively affecting the lives of kids across Lake County as the new Lake County Justice Department’s Youth Investment Coordinator.
Earlier this year Nicholl struck up a conversation with Grady Vandenberg, a Lakeview-area police officer who worked often with Youth Investment Coordinator Mike Patterson at Lake County’s three high schools – Lakeview, Paisley and North Lake. Patterson was leaving the position, and the prospect of working with kids in schools across all of Lake County beyond his job at LHS was immediately appealing to Nicholl.
“I had seen Patty Barnhart in the building for years, she held the job for 16 years, but I didn’t really know what she did,” explained Nicholl. “I met with Jake Greer (Lake County Corrections Director), and just started going through the process unsure of what it would look like to make a transition after 20 years of teaching. The more I looked at it, the more I liked it.”
Support, lament
At a school where summer scrambles to fill teaching rosters are routine, informing administrators of his intent to leave the teaching profession was met with both support and some lament for his pending departure. A recent LHS graduate who had served as a teaching assistant to Nicholl during her time as a student, Amanda Arcularius, has since returned to Lakeview to take over Nicholl’s previous position.
The task of Youth Investment Coordinator is one largely left to Nicholl to define on his own, with little oversight and criteria. Whereas in the past success could be measured by grades or wins and losses, determining achievements in this new line of work is far more difficult, and may not be evident for years to come. In a sense his role is similar to that of the Lake County Youth Mentor Program, serving as a friend and ally of middle school and high school kids across Lake County.
It is a job that comes naturally to Nicholl, whose personality naturally attracts him to kids, reveling in high-fives and quick jokes with nearly every student he encounters between classes while doing little daily positive things that can add up to a making a big difference. His role is not quite that of a teacher, not quite a counselor – he is present daily roaming schools freely to offer a nonjudgmental ear or soft shoulder one minute, and participate in a pick-up basketball game the next. Nicholl’s job is essentially to be every kid’s friend; to show that they are cared about and do matter, to provide opportunities for growth, and offer soft guidance and advice for those in need of it. It is a job loosely defined as Prevention – whatever that might entail – to help guide kids onto a path towards success however that may be defined.
The inside story
“The job is a combination of things,” explained Nicholl. “Some of these kids I work with, they may not have a lot of risk factors, but they need support in whatever that looks like for them. In my old job I always had my head down managing kids and coaching, but the one thing I realized I missed at times was the inside story, so my level of empathy is growing on a regular basis. A lot of these kids are dealing with very complex, challenging issues. A lot of times as a teacher I was in my own world managing the classroom, and didn’t realize the cause and effect of basic needs and struggling with issues.”
Implementation of his role has taken months, from training events and seeking advice from other county programs, to establishing relationships at Paisley and North Lake schools where he admittedly didn’t have the same connections, understandably so, as at LHS.
While the Lake County Youth Mentor Program has already established a female student support council, the GoGirls Program under the criteria of the One Circle Foundation, Nicholl is preparing a similarly structured council for male students. He is also prepping summer programs for daytrips or overnight excursions to learn outdoor skills and participate in fun activities. He has already taken students rock climbing, hiking, biking, and played disc golf, among many more. He plans on taking students to Oregon Tech’s annual “Tech-Con” public comic con event in January in Klamath Falls. He has approached administrators about being an advisor on school field trips. He also tries to get kids connected to their community through volunteer efforts, including the explorer program with Lake County Search and Rescue.
Challenges today
“So much of it is just time spent listening to kids, everyone wants to know they are cared about and supported,” said Nicholl. “The challenges of being a youth today in society are so different from what they were when I went through school, and those make it really difficult for kids to feel good about themselves today. I am blown away at how resilient kids are with some of the challenges they face, and rise above, that I didn’t know about when I was teaching. To be a part of that journey with them is amazing.”
There has been adjustment to the job, as no longer being a teacher Nicholl is not seen as quite as much of an authoritative role as he is considered support. He admits sometimes it’s hard to listen and not want to interject advice the way a teacher might do so, a 20-year habit can be hard to break. Now instead he uses motivational techniques to help students reflect on their own lives and set goals, more focused on character than success.
“After five months the job has turned out to be exactly what I hoped for, to have great one-on-one time with kids and be in their lives and support their opportunities,” added Nicholl. “It is very open-ended. At one point Jake (Greer) said to me, ‘I don’t want to tell you how to do your job,’ and I thought, ‘Well, somebody should tell me how to do my job!’ Everyone has different interests and ways to connect; in my educational and coaching career I knew what worked, but transitioning that into this position has been the challenge, and the fun. It’s still a work in progress.”
Whether or not Nicholl has been successful in his efforts may not be noticeable for years to come, but he remains undaunted to change lives a little every day through kindness and supportive friendship. He has stepped aside from coaching sports, though he did assist LHS girls soccer early in the fall season, as the rigors of the job proved too great. It takes time to be every student’s friend, but for Nicholl it just comes with the job.