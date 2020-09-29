The downtown Klamath County Library will expand their open hours starting Thursday, Oct. 1, according to a news release.
They will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays; the library remains closed on Sundays until further notice.
The Bookie Joint bookstore, located inside the downtown Klamath County Library at 126 S. Third St., will add an extra day of open hours; they will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Bookie Joint is seeking volunteers to run The Bookie Joint bookstore. Visit klamathlibrary.org/friends or email folklamath@gmail.com for more information, or call the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894.