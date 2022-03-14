Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed urges the crowd to get loud during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. New Oregon hospital CEO David Cauble is a big fan of the Chiefs.(AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)
David Cauble is the new president and CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Photo courtesy of Sky Lakes Medical Center
David Cauble is ready to find Oregon’s cycling grooves and wants to bring a slice of Kansas City’s world-famous barbeque to the Klamath basin.
Cauble is the new president and CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls. Cauble started his new job at the hospital on March 7.
He is getting know the operations and 1,500 employees at the hospital.
“We had a great first week here and the community was incredibly warm and welcoming,” Cauble said in an interview with the Herald and News.
Cauble and his wife, Shelly, arrived in town a week before his first day at the hospital’s helm. That gave them some time to explore learn about the community including its restaurants and outdoor recreation assets.
Cauble said he is anxious to do more hiking and cycling and enjoy the Oregon outdoors. The hospital executive said he would ride 10 to 12 miles during previous bike treks in other states.
Cauble comes to Sky Lakes from Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City where he served as CFO and executive vice president.
Kauble will bring his support for the Kansas City Chiefs to a region home mostly to San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks fans. “I am a Chiefs fan. I have a Chiefs helmet in my office,” said Cauble. “I’m a big Chiefs fan.
He will also bring a taste of his former home’s barbeque prowess to southern Oregon. Kansas City is known for its slow cooked meats with dry rubs and usually molasses and tomato-based sauces.
“I will bring my own smokers with me,” Cauble said of his cooking gear.
Cauble said he wants to learn more about the community — along with the 176-bed hospital and its legacy in the region. “We’re excited to be here,” he said. “It’s important to us. We really want to be part of this community.”
The new hospital chief succeeds longtime Sky Lakes CEO Paul Stewart. Stewart served as Sky Lakes CEO since 1992. The hospital also operates health clinics and a home health agency.